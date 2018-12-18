The generosity of a small town

Last Saturday, the long-awaited dialysis unit at the Shawville Hospital got its world premiere.

The project has been ongoing since the fundraising started in October of 2007.

The community raised more than $650,000 for the project – accounting for more than one third of the cost.

With a population of about 20,000 between the MRC Pontiac and the Municipality of Pontiac, that averages out to around $30 for every man, woman and child in the Pontiac.

Not bad for a region that we’re often reminded is one of the poorest in Quebec.

One of the most astonishing facts about the community’s fundraising efforts is that it only took four years to raise such a staggering amount.

