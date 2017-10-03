The mothers of Confederation

Caleb Nickerson

SHAWVILLE Sept. 29, 2017

This Friday past, students, history buffs and theatre enthusiasts alike descended upon the R.A. Hall in Shawville for a production in support of the local high school.

Entitled Women Vote Indirect, the play followed the lives of the women behind the scenes during Canada’s Confederation, including Sir John A. Macdonald’s fiancée, Agnes Bernard and George-Étienne Cartier’s wife, Hortense.

