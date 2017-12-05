The Parents’ Voice By Emily Haiima

Making time for everyone at Christmas

Christmas often brings feelings of joy, gratitude and happiness to most people but sometimes a little stress works its way in especially when you have several or very large families that you’re trying to schedule time with.

It can be almost impossible to get everyone in the family together at the same time. Work, distance, weather and even illness can all make it hard to see everyone you wish to see during the holidays. I have a few tips which can hopefully make it a little easier for you and alleviate some stress or anxiety you may have towards Christmas.

Trading off is one idea that may help keep things fair for you and your spouse. One year you could have Christmas dinner with your family and the next year it could be with your spouse’s.

When it isn’t your family’s turn you could do a meal earlier in the day like brunch or breakfast. You could also have it on a different day, like Christmas Eve or Boxing Day if that is more suitable.

