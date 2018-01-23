The Parents’ Voice By Shelley Heaphy and Alina Séguin

Getting busy in the winter

This winter has been cold. So cold, it means keeping the kiddos cooped up inside, which can make anyone go a little stir crazy, especially parents.

Some days the weather is too cold or icy to go out and some days the effort it takes to wrangle the kids into their winter gear can feel like an Olympic sport – often feeling you get outside only to turn around and come back in.

Staying active is so important for all of us, especially our kids. I will be the first to admit that I am not a fan of temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius so I have to get creative with ways to make the cold weather fun.

When it is nice enough to get outside and play, one of our favourite activities is building and climbing snow mountains.

Nothing burns off excess energy quite like climbing a hill of snow.

