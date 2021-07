The Pontiac market returns

The market featured an array of different vendors. Art, produce, books, vegetables, as well as lunch was available for purchase onsite.

Vendors and shoppers gathered Saturday, July 3rd for the first municipality of Pontiac market of the season.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca