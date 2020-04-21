The Ticking Timebomb of Addiction During COVID-19

Dear Editor,

People who are in recovery from substance use are facing serious relapse issues during the COVID-19 shelter in place orders. Current drug users are at an increased risk of severe illness because of the virus. Drug-related overdose deaths are increasing. Experts are asking what is being done, how can those struggling with substance use disorders, and those in recovery continue to receive help.

Contracting the virus while abusing drugs is a straight line to the ICU. Self-isolation and boredom trigger relapse, and the stress of the pandemic is one more reason to abuse drugs or alcohol. People struggling with addiction do not have full access to the support network they once had because of self-isolation. Recovering addicts and drug users face new problems, and across the country, alcohol and cannabis stores are deemed essential services.

It is easy for the average person to say someone addicted to drugs or alcohol got themselves into this; no one forced them to use these substances. Part of this is accurate; the average person addicted to drugs did make a choice. However, access to help and treatment resources has been impacted, and drug addicts are part of the vulnerable population. The World Health Organization and Health Canada have stated that using alcohol and drugs increases your chances of contracting the virus. Also, those in recovery are aware of the added stress.

COVID-19 causes severe respiratory illness, which means tobacco users, marijuana smokers, illicit drug users, and even heavy drinkers are at risk. The hospitals are already overrun, and most are restricting access to essential patients only. Recovering addicts rely on group gatherings in person and meetings with other recovering addicts or a sponsor. The treatment industry has had to adapt, and programs have had to implement new safety measures. Online support and meetings were available before COVID-19 and have increased more since then. What else could be done?

The shelter in place orders, self-isolation, social distancing, and restrictions on gatherings have removed the human element from everything. Despite this not lasting forever, these restrictions are not going to ease up any time soon. The reality is asking someone in recovery or someone in treatment to deviate from routine or structure and not to interact with others does not go well. So much of the recovery process is built on human interaction, routine, and structure. Meanwhile, current drug users may not be aware of the increased risk of contracting the virus. Fewer drug users are reaching out for help, and not as many people are reaching in to help them. This lack of aid is odd because there is no better time than right now to help a drug user enter a treatment center. There is no excuse; there are no concerts to attend, no family trips to go on, and a drug user is not missing out on anything.

Recovering addicts must stay connected to social media. Start a support group on Zoom, schedule weekly, or even daily meetings. Utilize Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, and connect with sobriety groups and other sober people across the world. If you are living alone and in recovery, increase the level of your routine, take advantage of the outdoor walking trails, and stay connected to therapy and support groups online.

It is easy to overlook those in need. During a crisis, the instinct is to look out for yourself and your family. COVID-19 has added jet fuel to an already burning fire with addiction and substance abuse in Canada. There will be more people coming out of this addicted to drugs or alcohol requiring even more help. More addicts are already dying from an overdose, and those in recovery are relapsing more frequently. Health officials talk about flattening the curve with the virus, a big part of that is helping the vulnerable. Canadians have already stepped up, and this is seen in every community across the country. Now is the time to do your part.

Marcel Gemme, Montreal, Quebec

Editor’s note: Gemme is an advocate for people with subtance use disorders and operates the website drugrehab.ca