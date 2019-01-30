The Way We Were 

Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Feb. 2, 1994

25 Years Ago

Marsh on the ice: The Ottawa Senators’ Brad Marsh lead the pack during a skate at his hockey clinic in Shawville on Jan. 29.

Marsh was in town for the Junior B’s Ottawa Senators Night. Before the game, which Shawville won 14-4, he held two clinics for the Atom and Pee Wee players.

It was all part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey night in Shawville, Jan. 29. Elwyn Brownlee, organizer of the event, set up the day that started with Marsh skating with the kids in a clinic designed with different drills and just to have fun.

Bérubé chosen Miss Teen Pontiac: Marie-Josée Bérubé, 17, of Campbell’s Bay was crowned Miss Teen Pontiac 1994 at the pageant Saturday night held at the auditorium of Sieur de Coulonge High School. Jasmine Sauriol, 16, of Fort Coulonge was the first runner-up and Melanie McCann, 15 of Quyon, was the second runner up.

The choice was a difficult one but came after judging each of the six contestants in a number of categories.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me