The Way We Were 

Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Feb. 23, 1994

25 Years Ago

Berger wins top honours: Spectators turned out in droves to take in the action at the fourth annual snowmobile drag races in Chichester.

Don Gagnon, one of the organizers of the event was pleased with the success of the races.

Proceeds from the day’s events went to the Volunteer Fire Department of Sheenboro-Chichester. About $1,000 was raised. Close to 250 people turned out to watch races in 24 classes.

The driver of the day honours went to Herbie Berger of Petawawa. He was presented with the Marc Meilleur Memorial Trophy.

Shawville Junior B Pontiacs rebound for two in hot series: The Shawville Junior B Pontiacs were bound to lose a match, having been on a roll heading into the play-offs. And they did lose one in a big way.

In game one of the Eastern Ontario Valley Division Play-offs, the Pontiacs fell flat as the Goulbourn Royal’s took a 1-1 first period to bomb the Pontiacs 10-3 on home ice. But in the next match the Juniors, short on healthy players, worked the Royals over to the tune of 7-0.

Referees had their hands full during the wide-open and rough second period which led to a big fight in the third and long wait to sort out who got what penalties in the second game of the play-offs.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me