The Way We Were 

Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Mar. 2, 1994

25 Years Ago

Dry flood zones block development: Munici-palities along the Ottawa River are finding that some of their choice development land is off-limits. This problem resurfaced at the Feb. 28 MRC meeting. Paul Ryan, mayor of the municipality of Waltham and Bryson, says that there are two areas in Waltham that are ideal building areas if it were not for the fact that they lie in a designated flood zone.

The area in question only flooded once, Mayor Ryan says, in 1968 when something happened up-stream at the hydro dam at Rapides des Joachims.

Environment Quebec designated approximate flood zones years ago. They established a 20-year flood zone on which it is illegal to build anything. They also designated a 100-year flood zone on which some construction is allowed.

