The Way We Were 

Pontiac dairy farmers being surveyed: The Quebec Ministry of Agriculture is still conducting surveys to determine what was killing local dairy cows last year. Dr. Guy Huneault, a consultant with the animal health division of the Ministry of Agriculture (MAPAQ) in Lachute, said they plan to conduct epidemiology surveys on at least nine Pontiac dairy herds. Some surveys have been completed, but results will not be available until all of the surveys are conducted.

