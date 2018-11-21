The Way We Were 

Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Nov. 17, 1993

25 Years Ago

Local merchants in purgatory: Three businesses in Shawville are waiting to see how Quebec’s new sign law will affect them.

Armac’s Corner Shop appeared in court in Campbell’s Bay but the case was postponed to January. Shawville Chrysler is to appear in court as well as Bean’s Service Station.

On Oct. 13, the Quebec government published the detailed regulations that will make up the province’s new sign law, Bill 86. This new law is intended to soften the restrictions of the controversial Bill 178 which was enacted in Dec. 1988.

Teachers show talent in musical production: “That’s not Proverbs, that’s Isaiah!” Professional gambler Sky Masterson, played by Bill Smith has the temerity to correct missionary Sarah Brown’s knowledge of the Bible in the production of Frank Loesser’s “Guys and Dolls” presented at Pontiac Protestant High School on Nov. 11, 12 and 13.

All three shows were sold out long before opening night. About 50 teachers and staff from PPHS and McDowell Elementary took part in he production, receiving rave reviews from many who attended. Proceeds from the play will go toward student activities.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me