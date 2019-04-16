The Way We Were 

Pontiac working on Onslow dump: The municipality of Pontiac is working hard to conform to regulations established by the MInistry of the Environment regarding the North Onslow landfill. Ministry officials have informed municipal council that changes have to be made to the operation of the site. According to the permit, the North Onslow landfill site is only supposed to accept the garbage from 2,000 residents. At present, 4,800 people send their garbage to the site.

