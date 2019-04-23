The Way We Were 

Fire destroys three houses in Shawville: Shawville lost three houses in less than two hours last week and was fortunate not to have lost more. Eight people were left homeless on the evening of April 19 in what Assistant Fire Chief Neil Sharpe describes as “one of the toughest fires we ever fought.” No one was hurt but most residents lost everything in the fire which spread quickly along King St. because of high winds. Claude Richardson recalls that there were two minutes left in the first period of the hockey game he was watching when he heard a crack from the back room.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.