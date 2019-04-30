The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago New seniors home opens in Coulonge: One of Fort Coulonge’s oldest houses is now home to some of the town’s senior residents. Fort Coulonge Mayor Hector Soucie Jr. cut the ribbon held by Robert Chouinard and Danielle Des Rochers to open the new seniors’ home in the historic Mulligan house on Baume Street. The owner-operators are Danielle Des Rochers and her husband Robert Chouinard. Danielle has six years experience working at a home for the elderly in St. Jerome. Festival raises money for kidney foundation: Luke Harris was one of the performers who lent his talents to the Spring Country Festival held at Crazy Jake’s Saloon in Luskville on Saturday and Sunday. About 300 people showed up to help raise an estimated $500 for the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.