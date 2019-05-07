The Way We Were 

John Langford and friends put on stepping show: It’s a show that never grows old. About 200 people, mostly parents and grandparents, turned out at McDowell School on May 6 for the show that has become an annual event since John established the Langford School of Dance 12 years ago. As long as new students continue to sign up year after year to study at the feet of John Langford, Shawville will always have a perennial crop of stepdancers and John will always have a guaranteed audience for his spring recital.

