The Way We Were 

Coulonge turbines set in motion: The two turbines at Hydro Pontiac’s new generating station at Coulonge Chutes near Fort Coulonge were officially switched on by dignitaries at a special grand opening held on May 31. After the official start-up of the generators, a reception was held in the afternoon at the Coulonge golf course where guests dined and celebrated the official opening.

