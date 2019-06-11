The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago Eight records broken at McDowell: Track stars at Dr. S.E. McDowell Elementary School in Shawville continued their yearly tradition of breaking their own records in last week’s school meet. In the junior boys hardball throw, Blair Campeau threw the ball 42.66 metres; for the girls, Melissa Brownlee threw for 23.40 metres. In the intermediate girls level, Tammy Tanguay threw for 31.78. In the juniors, Christine Tubman threw for 39.25. In the girls triple jump, the new junior record holder is Logan Drummond at 6.13 metres.

