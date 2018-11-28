The Way We Were 

Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Nov. 24, 1993

25 Years Ago

Mustangs pass Panthers on the outside: Pontiac High’s junior girls basketball team had its second consecutive valley championship within its grasp but let it slip through their fingers with less than two minutes left to play.

Maintaining control of the ball, the Mustangs shot past them to take home the valley championship Nov. 16.

Playing with home court advantage, the Panthers couldn’t stop the Mustangs as they took a 53-52 lead over the Panthers with 50 seconds left to play.

Staff and patients to be tested for TB: More than 300 patients and staff at Pontiac Community Hospital will be tested for tuberculosis after a nurse was diagnosed with the disease last week.

Gilles Lanteigne, executive director of the hospital, said the situation is under control and the general public should not be concerned.

Through its records, the hospital and local CLSC are contacting former patients from as far back as Dec. 1992 to arrange testing.

There are 278 patients who will be contacted by the CLSC.

