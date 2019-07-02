The Way We Were 

Linemen rescue swimmers: Three local Hydro Quebec workers took part in a daring rescue of two people struggling in water July 4, but don’t call them heroes. “Don’t blow this out of proportion,” foreman Gillies Soucie warns an EQUITY reporter. “We just did our job,” declares lineman Glen Romain. It was nothing special, they say, but perhaps the two people they helped save would disagree. When the incident occurred, they along with four other crews were tackling a section of line near the fast moving Black River. About 25 children were playing by the water when cries for help pierced the air. Immediately, the hydro workers ran to the river’s edge carrying an assortment of ropes.

