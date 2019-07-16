The Way We Were 

25 Years Ago Pontiac Pride Jamboree showcases roots and branches of Pontiac music: The Pontiac Pride went a little more uptown this year but it never lost its down-home feel. “We went with the roots of Pontiac,” explained organizer Lorne Daley backstage. “We had lots of good comments on the quality of the entertainment,” says Laurie MacKechnie, a member of the Quyon Lions Club and chairman of the Pontiac Pride committee. Every year, Sunday afternoon at the Pontiac Pride show includes a special tribute. This year in observance of International Year of the Family, organizers decided to celebrate a local family: Francis and Ada Daley. After the tribute to the Daleys, there was another special presentation to Father Cain, who is leaving Quyon after 19 years. Gail Gavan sang a song she had composed in honour of Father Cain.

