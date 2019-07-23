The Way We Were 

Calumet soldier off to Rwanda: Today, Sylvain LaSalle will leave a land of plenty and enter a world of hate. Rwanda. The Calumet Island man boarded a jetliner destined for Kigali, the central-African country’s capital. Along with 300 other soldiers from a Kingston, Ont. based army unit, Master Corporal LaSalle is participating in an United Nations-led operation to lessen the suffering of Rwandans. The communications hub for the United Nations mission, Sylvain’s regiment will be housed in the middle of a Kigali soccer stadium. “I’m anxious to be able to do something to make things better over there. It’s a challenge I look forward to,” says LaSalle. Storm keeps crews busy: The sudden storm that hit the Ottawa Valley last Thursday kept local firefighters busy following its trail of destruction. At about 2:40 p.m., Quyon firefighters were called to the farm of Paul Chatillon on the Pontiac side of the Bristol Town Line. Lightning had struck a barn there. The firefighters dispatched 10 men and three vehicles.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.