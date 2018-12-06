The Way We Were 

Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Dec. 1, 1993

25 Years Ago

McMillan honoured for heroism: A former Beechgrove resident received an emotional tribute last week for an extraordinary feat of bravery he performed last summer.

On Nov. 23 the Quyon community presented 40 year old Dwight McMillan with a plaque for saving Scott Smith (13) and Lonnie Collier (16) from drowning during last year’s Pontiac Pride Jamboree in Quyon.

On the last day of the 1993 jamboree, Scott and Lonnie were swimming with friends at the beach next to the grounds where the Quyon River runs into the Ottawa. The two boys got caught in an undertow and were being carried out into deep water. Mr. McMillan heard their cries for help and quickly pulled Scott from he water and went after Lonnie. An experienced scuba diver, Mr. McMillan reached the older boy quickly and got him to relax in the water but the two of them were still being helplessly pulled downstream.

