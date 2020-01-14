The Way We Were 

Rain holds off for PSDA poker run: Those who wished for warmer weather while snowmobiling in -45 C weather during last year’s poker run should be careful what they wish for. The Pontiac Snowmobile Drivers’ Association’s annual poker run certainly got . . .

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.