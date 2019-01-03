The Way We Were 

Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Jan. 5, 1994

25 Years Ago

Down on the farm on Boxing Day: Even though Boxing Day turned out to be the coldest day of the winter so far, over 100 visitors showed up for the second annual Farm Fun Day at Elmside View Farms in Bristol put on by the Pirie family. The blessed event that had been hoped for occurred when a heifer calf was born at 2:30 to the delight of guests.

Coles wins a night in the NHL: The luck of the draw gave Shawville’s David Coles an early Christmas present. He got to be the honourary stick boy for the Ottawa Senators during one of their home games a couple of weeks ago.

