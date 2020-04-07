The Way We Were 

April 12, 1995

25 Years Ago

Bantams take Ottawa West games: The Shawville Bantam Pontiacs travelled to the Ottawa West tournament this past weekend and came home winners.

In the fist game the Bantams out-classed a team from Kemptville 5-1. Jean Sebastien L’Heureux played a strong game in the nets while the line of Ryan Barber, Troy Coté and Julien Corriveau scored all the Shawville goals with help from Edward Rusenstrom, Lucas Russell and Robbie Renaud.

In the second game the Bantams’ Blake Higgins held the South End Capitals at bay until Shawville got rolling again with the Barber, Coté and Corriveau line and Robert Smith for a 4-1 win.

The Bantams ended the season the way they began with a team effort, led by assistant captains Mark Dunn and Troy Coté and their captain Ryan Barber.

Local girl wins gold at provincial ringette championships: The All-Ontario Ringette Championships were held in Sudbury recently and the Upper Ottawa Valley Petite A Team came home with the gold.

Three teams represented the valley - The Petites, Juniors and Belles. All teams won medals with the Petites winning gold and the older girls bringing back silver medals. All were using a new ringette stick made in the Pontiac by JAG Industries of Davidson.

Eleven-year-old Jordan Evans, daughter of John and Judi Evans of Waltham is a member of the Pembroke Ringette Team and was picked at the beginning of the year as a representative of the All-Star team. Jordan, who plays defense, chalked up fifteen points through the championships.

April 15, 1970

50 Years Ago

Bourassa endorses Lariviere in Pontiac: The Poupore School auditorium was packed with about four hundred people and another hundred were outside in the halls listening and trying to get a look in the doorways at Mr. Robert Bourassa Tuesday night.

Fort Coulonge had a real parking problem as carloads of the curious came from distant parts of Pontiac County to see and to hear the leader of the Provincial Liberal party.

The Liberal party, he assured listeners, will bring Quebec out of its many problems and most of all will assure the people of Quebec that they will always be Canadians too.

Break-in at Shawville school: Constable Barbeau of the QPF Campbell’s Bay detachment is investigating a break-in at the elementary school in Shawville which took place Sunday night

Eleven doors were broken and various articles were stolen and damages estimated at about $300.

The thieves must have been big, strong people, not children and were familiar with the school offices. They were apparently looking for money but as it was locked in the safe, they didn’t find any.

April 19, 1945

75 Years Ago

Local News: Mr. G.A. Howard received word this week that his son, L. Cpl. Dean Howard, who was taken a prisoner-of-war in Italy on Dec. 13, 1944, has been released and is now in the United Kingdom. The welcome information was forwarded to Mr. Howard by Dean’s wife who resides in Winnipeg, Man,

Mr. Howard’s youngest son, W.O. Beverley Howard has been a prisoner-of-war in Germany since March 1944. Mr. Howard is hoping that his release will come soon.

Word has been received by Mr. and Mrs. John Wickens, Clarendon Front, that their son, Flying Officer Herbert Asquith Wickens, reported missing since June 1944 is now for official purposes, presumed dead.

Michael Kennedy of Chapeau was elected president of Pontiac Progressive Conservative Association at its annual meeting held in Shawville Theatre Hall on Thursday of last week. Mr. Kennedy succeeds Mr. A.H. Horner of Charteris.

Statesmen and people of every class in all the Allied Nations of the world were shocked and cast in sorrow on Thursday afternoon of last week, when news of the sudden death of Franklin D. Roosevelt, 63, President of the United States was broadcast.

Harry S. Truman, who 11 years ago was a Missouri county judge, became the 32nd president of the United States. He was sworn in two hours and 34 minutes after Mr. Roosevelt’s death.

The Ruhr Basin virtually has been cut off from the Reich as two Allied army groups moved rapidly through the heart of Germany. Thousands of Nazi troops are trapped in the rich industrial Ruhr.

It is reported the women of the Canadian Medical Corps are performing wonderful work overseas.

German civilians with their arms raised high moved across battle-scarred ground of Lindforth, Germany, surrendering to 35th Infantry Division of U.S. Ninth Army. They defied Nazi evacuation orders, preferring to give up.

April 8, 1920

100 Years Ago

Local News: Many of the Canadian flour mills are closed down just now, owing it is said, to a lack of export markets. There is a large quantity of flour in storage both in Canada and the United States.

P.B. Moyle’s new garage building was lit up on Saturday evening by a Fairbanks-Morse lighting plant, the second of the kind to be installed in town by Mr. C.W. Hodgins.

Miss Maxwell of Ottawa spent the Easter season with her cousins, the Misses Elliott at Morehead.

Miss Lillian Elliott of Morehead who is teaching at St. Amadie, Que. spent her Easter holidays at her parental home.

While the roads for car traffic are far from inviting as yet, some ardent motorists ventured to hit the pike last week and tried a few miles’ spin in the country.

These were exceptions, however, as the majority of car-owners prefer sitting tight till the dust flies. Already, it may be stated, there is some activity in the car trade and a few sales have been recorded.

Ad: Announcement: We wish to announce to the public that we have opened up a garage in Portage du Fort and are in a position to handle all repairs on all makes of gas engines. No work too large. Let us do your repairing and you take no chances. K.E. Thomson. F.A. Thomson. Willy-Knight and Overland cars. Also the famous Hyslop Bicycles.

April 11, 1895

125 Years Ago

Local News: On Sunday, Mr. George Carswell of Calumet Island had a large shed destroyed by fire and but for the timely and heroic efforts of his neighbours, would likely have lost considerable adjoining property. Mr. Carswell feels very thankful to all those who rendered such valuable service in a truly trying moment.

The breaking up of sleighing has compelled citizen Harry Davis to take a holiday for a while and meanwhile allow the tea trade to rest on its merits.

Capt. “Gus” Davis is talking of building a steamer of fairly large sized dimensions to ply on the river between Aylmer and Quyon for the conveyance of passengers and freight and to be available for excursions during the summer months.

Young men of the village and neighbourhood, who have spent the winter in the woods, are returning home.

Mr. James Leach lost a fine team in the ice near the mouth of the Quyon River, a treacherous spot at this particular season.

In order to encourage immigration from the southern States to Manitoba and the Northwest, the Canadian Pacific has decided to give free transportation to settlers from the south northwards.

As evidence of the fact that the tide of population has turned towards Canada and is rapidly rising, recent reports from Winnipeg are conclusive. The C.P.R. lands department offices are said to be crowded with intending settlers, many of whom are from the United States and the pressure is so great that the company is about to open a branch office in Calgary.

A report from Quebec says more scandals are cropping up in connection with the Mercier administration.

A car containing a herd of live moose passed over the C.P.R. on Saturday last bound for New York.

They were captured in the country north of Mattawa and were shipped by Colin Raskin of the Hudson Bay Co. to Dr. Webb of the New York Central Railway who intends placing them in his large park in New York state.