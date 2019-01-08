The Way We Were 

Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Jan. 12, 1994

25 Years Ago

PPHS junior boys lose to RCI: If Pontiac High’s junior boys’ basketball team had committed fewer fouls, they would have won the game against Renfrew Jan. 6.

Fifteen points, one quarter of Renfrew Collegiate Institute’s (RCI) scoring came from sinking foul shots.

The Panthers played hard, but the RCI Raiders outscored the home team and ended up winning the game 60-54.

Neil Horner of PPHS started off the scoring 25 seconds into the game, sinking his first of three baskets in the first quarter.

Pontiac’s Kirk Davies followed that up with a rebound shot more than one minute later but the Raiders would not be contained and Andrew Cameron nailed a three-point shot and Renfrew dominated the quarter.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me