The Way We Were 

April 19, 1995

25 Years Ago

Braving the cold for Easter Seals: While the Beavers rode ahead on a float, Cubs and Scouts walked the mile-long route of Saturday’s Kiwanis Easter Seals Parade in Ottawa, proudly carrying the banner of the first Shawville Scouts.

Following the parade, participants were treated to a free barbecue lunch, magic show and awards ceremony.

Hydro operations threaten Lynch Lake, residents fear: One of the area’s best fishing lakes is on the decline and local fishermen fear that Hydro Pontiac may be partly responsible.

Located 2 1/2 hours north of Otter Lake, Lynch Lake is leased by the hydro company to feed its turbines at Waltham. Control dams there allow the company to regulate the flow of the Black River. But the fluctuations in water level that result have done some damage, according to some cottagers and fishermen at Lynch. Whether this is permanent remains to be seen.

In February 1994, Hydro Pontiac caused the water level to drop about seven feet. The company was only able to restore about a foot of that lost water.

Courtney Robinson, general manager of the Waltham generating station says that the company’s operations during the winter of 93-94 were not typical. The lake had to be drained to a lower level than usual, he says, in order to replace the stop logs in the control dam.

April 22, 1970

50 Years Ago

Quebec has help for shepherds: Do you want to raise sheep? Have economic changes in your farming operation caused you to consider sheep raising? Requests made to the Regional Office in Buckingham concerning obtaining ewes through the Department of Agriculture are being considered by Mr. Dubé who is the animal science advisor there.

The best procedure to get into the sheep business is to discuss it first with Doug MacMillan or Wayne Clarke, agronomists in Shawville.

Pancake supper ends Thorne snogo season: April 12th was a special day at the Thorne Community Recreation Association in Ladysmith when they celebrated the end of the snowmobile season with a pancake supper which was largely attended.

A special treat of the club was a tour of Turcotte’s sugar bush where Uncle Jim and his daughter Mrs. Bernice Radant of Ottawa demonstrated the fine art of making good maple syrup.

The horse drawn gathering tank was the centre of attraction for the young folk. The pancakes were served later in the community centre at which time Miss Shirley Bean won the puzzle contest.

April 26, 1945

75 Years Ago

Local News: On Sunday night, Staff Sergeant William Shore, son of Mrs. Thomas Shore, arrived back from overseas at Lansdowne Park, Ottawa and was given a hearty welcome by many Shawville people. He had been overseas for nearly four years and in Germany about six weeks ago, he lost his left leg just about the knee by stepping on a mine. He arrived on the Lady Nelson, a hospital ship at the beginning of last week. A party of wounded re-patriates numbering about 75 came in on the Sunday evening train and were taken by truck to Lansdowne Park where their friends were waiting for them in the coliseum. Shawville residents had gathered to the number of about 40 and all were delighted to find Bill looking so well and in such good spirits, despite his injury.

An Ayrshire barn meeting was held on Tuesday at the farm of George T. Dagg and son, Shawville. Some speakers at the meeting included Prof. Alex R. Ness, Macdonald College.

The event was under the auspices of the Ottawa Valley Ayrshire Breeders’ Club. About 50 farmers of the district showed a keen interest in the program.

On the previous day, the Dagg herd was classified and attained a score of 87.5 percent. This score ranked fifth in Canada and ninth in the American continent. It would appear as though everyone should congratulate Mr. Dagg and son on the splendid development of this herd.

On Monday the Shawville Girl Guides hiked to the seventh line for a weiner roast. The company in charge of Mrs. C. Randell, practiced fire-lighting before they cooked the supper. The outing was enjoyed by all in spite of rainfall.

A map that shows Bavarian Alps, an area of southern Germany where top Nazi leaders expect to hold out, according to their secret “Plan K”, was uncovered by noted author Curt Riess in a daring trip into unoccupied Germany.

He reports that 100,000 picked troops are already in the Reduit. Nazi big shots, according to Riess, have already moved into the hideaways indicated on the map. The escape plan is said to be of long standing, but decision to put it into operation with a zero hour set, was made at a meeting of Hitler, Himmler and Wehrmacht generals at Berchtesgaden on March 29.

Cartoon: Yes, its a tough month, Adolf. There’s only one Friday the 13th in April but think of poor Adolf, every day is Friday the 13th for him, not only in April, but from now on.

April 15, 1920

100 Years Ago

Local News: The offertory presented in St. John’s Church on Easter Day and devoted to missions exceeded that presented on Easter Day last year and is the largest in the history of the parish.

The opening dance at Moyle’s new hall last Wednesday evening is credited with having been a most successful affair by the large number who participated in the night’s amusement. In this number the village of Fort Coulonge, Campbell’s Bay, Portage du Fort and Quyon were represented, the whole combining to make a most harmonious gathering. Music was furnished by the Tippins Orchestra of Ottawa.

A trade conference is to be held in Ottawa next month to consider the question of trade relations and transport facilities between the Dominion of Canada and the British West Indies.

By-elections to seats in the House of Commons were held on Wednesday last in St. James’ Division of Montreal where Rinfret, Liberal, won over Mathieu, Labour candidate, by a large majority; also in Temiscaming, the seat held by the late Hon. Frank Cochrane.

Shawville Council minutes: Motion by Dale and Hodgins that all parties have manure removed and their yards cleaned before the 15th day of May. Motion carried.

Ad: A good spring tonic aids efficiency. The good old fashion of taking a tonic in the springtime, like most of the customs of our grandparents, is based upon sound common sense and good medical practice.

April 18, 1895

125 Years Ago

Local News: We learn from a party who has been hauling supplies to Messrs. Bryson and Fraser’s Coulonge limit, (Pattee and Perley) that the firm have a large quantity of supplies stored at their depot for next winter’s operations, which are likely to be extensive both in timber and logs.

Owing to the wet weather, very few were able to attend the taffy party at Mr. R. Stewart’s in Elmside last Monday night but those who did were entertained in a very pleasing manner.

Two of our local traders opened a potato market here last week but owing to the wretched state of the roads, the quantity of tubers offered for sale was not very large.

Mr. R.J. Black has removed his carriage shop to Mr. John Brownlee’s building on Main Street.

Last week a government engineer made an inspection of the Pontiac Railway to ascertain so far as we can learn, if the reports regarding the unsafe condition of the road were well grounded. Nothing authentic has reached us as to the nature of the engineer’s report, but one rumour states that the road was found to be as good as the C.P.R., whilst another avers that it barely escaped condemnation.

The latter agrees pretty closely with the opinion of the line men, who state that the great majority of the ties need replacing. It is to be hoped that for the safety of the travelling community the company will undertake the necessary repairs at once.