The Way We Were 

May 31, 1995

25 Years Ago

Rainfall raises Ottawa River levels: Residents along the Ottawa River from Rapides des Joachims to Aylmer have been very apprehensive lately, particularly about water levels.

Levels in the Ottawa River peaked on May 25 according to the Ottawa River Regulating Committee, reaching a level of 74.57 metres above sea level at the Chats Falls monitoring station.

Excessive rainfalls (over 70mm) in the northern parts of the Ottawa River basin are the significant contributing factor to the high water levels all along the Ottawa River.

Woodlot control, region’s job: The key to private forest manage­ment lies with the regional govern­ments.

That was the decision made at a provincial summit on private fo­rests in Quebec City last weekend.

“The MRC’s will be guiding the improvement of private forests,” says Laurent Pelletier, of the Que­bec Wood Producers Federation.

Under the new structure, man­agement will not be the sole respon­sibility of any one organization, but the responsibility of all part­ners involved, which could involve environment protection groups like Friend of the Pontiac’s Rivers.

June 3, 1970

50 Years Ago

Sunday fire in Shawville: Firemen Garnet Orr, Charlie McDowell and Edgar Schwartz went to work preventing the spread of the Sunday fire at Mrs. Sherwood Grant’s 15-year-old bungalow on King Street which had been rented by Mrs. Joan Weinman and her family.

The house was insured but not the contents. The Weinmans are now staying with friends and will move into another home in Shawville in July.

Mrs Andai, photographer, went to the fire as did everyone else. Watching and helping was the order of the day for hundreds of people including spectator Asa Smart.

Carl Dale, Perley Smith, Bob Cowley, Henry Horner and Mrs. Sam Hamilton and others helped at saving household effects.

School band and glee club go on tour: The Pontiac High Band and Choir went on tour last week playing a concert in Quyon and another at the McDowell Elementary School in Shawville Friday morning and still a third at Campbell’s Bay Elementary School in the afternoon, all under the direction of Mr. Lydall and Mr. Force of the high school staff.

Miss Donna Hall was announcer for the concerts and honours at the piano were shared by Rodney Dean and Frances Langford.

Both the choir and band displayed a great versatility playing and singing everything from classics to dixie land and including a good number of currently popular material.

They completed their tour by playing a home concert at the high school on Monday.

June 7, 1945

75 Years Ago

Local News: Shawville United Church fittingly observed the 110th anniversary of the opening of Methodist preaching in Clarendon township on Sunday and Monday.

Guest preacher was Rev. Charles Dawes of Aylmer and the large choir gave three special numbers.

In the evening, Rev. A.F. Fokes gave an historical address on the ‘early days in Clarendon church-life’ telling of the first settlers, the beginning of preaching by the saddle bag preachers of the Methodist Church and the building of the first churches and parsonages in the district.

On Monday evening the congregation filled the Sunday School hall for a social get together with Rev. A. F. Fokes in the chair.

Fort Coulonge lost one of its most prominent and best known citizens on May 29 in the person of Mr. William John Lough, who died at his home after a lingering illness, in his 80th year. Mr. Lough had been mayor of Fort Coulonge from 1918 to 1938.

He had been president of the Fort Coulonge Rural Telephone Company and chairman of the Mansfield School board since 1929.

Faces in London are upturned again but not for German aircraft. Big Ben, Westminster’s famous clock is lit up at night for the first time since Aug. 31, 1939.

The Royal standard is flying again over Buckingham Palace to show that the King is in residence. These are among the little things happening now in London which tell that after five and a half years, the British capital is out of danger.

The rounding up of German officers and men on all fronts has been concluded, a Soviet communique has announced.

Progressive Conservatives returned in Ontario. Premier Drew and his government swept back into power in Ontario on a tide of Progressive Conservative votes which reduced the opposition to possibly 23 members in the 90 seat legislature.



May 27, 1920

100 Years Ago

Local News: Empire Day was particularly quiet in town this year, practically nothing being done in the line of celebration beyond the closing of business places pretty generally and the observance of the day as a holiday. A seeping rainfall all morning spoiled the prosects of any picnic parties that may have been in contemplation but some who had a disposition to celebrate, found other means of gratifying their desires in that respect.

Since the breaking up of the dry spell by last Thursday’s rainfall, vegetation has made marked strides.

Farmers are already becoming optimistic of their crop prospects, whereas a week previously they all felt pretty blue because they realized with another bad year following last seasons’ failure, it would be hard times, not only for themselves but for all dependent upon the result of their labours.

The triplet sons born to the Belsher family passed away. All died within the short period of four days and from apparently the same cause, some type of infantile trouble. Lorne, the smallest of the three babes, passed away on Thursday.

On Saturday, the death of Willie followed, just as Lorne’s body was being taken away for burial. Then on Sunday the brief span of Jame’s life came to a close and the following morning his remains were laid to rest with those of his departed brothers, all three occupying the same casket in the village cemetery.

Some damage is reported from different sections as the result of the thunderstorm which passed over this section last Thursday. In places along the path of the storm, havoc was played with the telephone poles and several of the rural lines were temporarily put out of commission.

The budget brought down by Sir Henry Drayton last Tuesday which had been looked forward to with more than ordinary concern for some time previously, contained proposals the like of which had never hitherto been made by a Canadian Minister of Finance. These proposals get nearer to the direct tax idea than have ever before been attempted but drastic steps were necessary to meet the huge obligations which has to deal with the country’s participation in the great war and the problems of reconstruction and re-establishment which are the fruit of that participation.

May 30, 1895

125 Years Ago

Local News: Mr. John Rowe, his wife and his father reside together in the Indian River section of Alice township near Pembroke, six or seven miles from town.

A few days ago Mr. Rowe senior went out to search for the cows in the woods, Mr. Rowe junior was working in the field and Mrs. Rowe went out to a potato pit to look over some potatoes. She did not intend to remain long in the pit and did not therefore lock the house door. When she returned she found that, although it was broad daylight, the house had been rifled. Fifty dollars in cash has been stolen, also a gold watch and a silver watch, two pounds of tea, some tobacco and other articles. As yet there is no clue to the perpetrators of the theft.

The twenty fourth passed off very quietly here. There was quite an exodus of the citizens to other places, some forming fishing parties, and others taking train for Aylmer and Ottawa.

The Peterboro Times reports the many friends of Mr. Thomas Lush who for a number of years has conducted a bakery on Edinborough Street will be pained to hear of his very sudden and strange death which occurred last week. Mr. Lush kept a number of tame rabbits which he took much pleasure in raising and attending. Two weeks ago while handling one, the little animal turned on him viciously and bit him on the hand drawing blood. Mr. Lush thought very little of the wound and beyond washing it and bandaging it, paid no attention to it. On Wednesday however, his hand began to swell and on Thursday Mr. Lush was forced to take to his bed. Blood poisoning set in at once and despite the best medical attendance, became so aggravated that it caused the death of the deceased. The case is a most strange one and certainly very sad.

