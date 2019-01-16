The Way We Were 

Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Jan. 19, 1994

25 Years Ago

Fires destroy three buildings in Pontiac: Fire has taken its toll on three Pontiac families this week.

Since Sunday, three fires have destroyed property in Campbell’s Bay, outside of Quyon and in Pontiac Station.

The barn fire at Sutton property on the Wolf Lake Road started early Jan. 17. Quyon Fire Chief Leo Ladouceur reported that when the fire trucks arrived 20 minutes after receiving the call, all that was left of the barn were beams and a shell. Firefighters are blaming electrical problems. The barn was completely destroyed in the blaze and 13 beef cows died.

