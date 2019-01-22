The Way We Were 

Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Jan. 26, 1994

25 Years Ago

No Stars shine in Shawville: The Shawville and District Minor Hockey Association was the real winner of Saturday night’s game against the CJOH No Stars.

Although the final score had the No Stars tied with the Pontiac Faded Stars, the money raised at the event put the local team ahead.

Richard Armitage, vice president of the Shawville and District Minor Hockey League said about $3,500 was raised.

“The idea is to keep registration fees affordable,” he said. There are about 180 kids playing hockey in Shawville this season.

About 700 people crammed in the Shawville arena to watch the madcap antics of the No Stars.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me