The Way We Were Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Dec. 2, 1992

25 Years Ago

Symposium stresses co-operation: On Nov. 28, PontiAction held a symposium on the future of the old CPR railway corridor owned by the MRC, in the hopes of inspiring the county to take advantage of the corridor’s potential as a tourist draw.

The meeting brought business people, clubs and associations and government together to focus on the corridor and on Pontiac’s future in tourism.

The corridor, it was concluded, is best suited to non-motorized activities in summer, such as horse-back riding, cycling, hiking and the like. In the winter, snowmobiling would be the primary focus.

Prompt response prevents disaster: Cathy MacFarlane of 34 Maple Lane in the Municipality of Pontiac feels fortunate that the Luskville Fire Department is so quick and efficient. On Saturday she discovered that her freshly-cleaned chimney had sprung a leak and allowed a fire to start between the walls. “They were extremely fast getting here,” she said. The fire was quickly brought under control.



