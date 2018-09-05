The Way We Were Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Sept. 1, 1993

25 Years Ago

Smoke detectors may become mandatory: Every house in the Pontiac will have at least one smoke detector if the Pontiac Fire Chiefs Association gets its way.

The 16 chiefs who are members of the Pontiac Fire Chiefs Association (PFCA) will approach their individual councils requesting they pass a bylaw making it mandatory to have smoke detectors in all homes.

Bill Black, county chief of the PFCA said the ideal bylaw would make it mandatory for all homes to install smoke detectors, regardless of when they were built.

Murphy shoots for the top: Shawville native lands try-out with OHL team: Luke Murphy is being scouted by royalty.

Murphy, 17, has secured a try-out with the Newmarket Royals, a team in the Ontario Hockey League.

Two days before leaving for training camp, Murphy is admitting to being a bit nervous but he considered the chance to try out for the Royals a great opportunity.

Murphy was named rookie of the year last year with the Pembroke Lumber Kings. He played in 56 games, scoring 23 goals and racking up 73 points.

Shawville’s Art MacIntyre, general manager of the Pembroke Lumber Kings thinks he will be a “100-point man” this season.

“He’s a natural,” MacIntyre said. “He’s one of the best prospects to come out of Shawville in the past 20 years.”

