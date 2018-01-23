The Way We Were Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Jan. 20, 1993

25 Years Ago

Late Senator’s family honours 24 residents: On Jan. 15, the family of the late Senator Tom Lefebvre carried out one of his last official duties, honouring those who strive to improve life in their communities.

Last Friday, 24 Pontiac residents were awarded the Canada 125 Commemorative Medal in recognition of their contributions to fellow citizens and to Canada.

Liberal nominee Bob Bertrand officiated at the decoration of those ‘who have made a significant contribution to Canada, showing individual respect and community effort.

“This is what Canada is built on,” he said to the capacity crowd in attendance at the Fort Coulonge parish hall.

Medal recipient Fernand Alarie of Shawville was given a certificate explaining the meaning of the award, which was presented by the late Senator’s wife Beatrice, his son Jean, his daughter Lisa Lefebvre-Campbell and his grand-daughter Valerie Campbell. Mr. Alarie thanked the Lefebvre family for personally carrying out the ceremony.

