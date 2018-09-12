The Way We Were Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Sept. 8, 1993

25 Years Ago

Tribute opens Shawville Fair: In an emotionally charged ceremony, the 138th annual Shawville Fair was dedicated to the memory of the late Edgar Schwartz.

Special guest Dr. Grant Rogers officially opened the fair with the cutting of the ribbon. Barry Moore, MP, was also on hand to assist in the opening.

Mr. Moore commended all of the volunteers for the time and effort they all devoted to make the fair a success. He also congratulated Ron Hodgins, president of the Fair Board for the gracious gesture of dedicating the fair to the memory of Edgar Schwartz, a man Mr. Moore described as a friend to all and an unassuming man who was always a perfect gentleman.

In dedicating the fair to the memory of Mr. Schwartz, the Fair Board presented his widow, Dorothy Schwartz with a plaque.

No strike at mill: Union workers at Stone-Consolidated voted overwhelmingly in favour of accepting the latest contract offer put on the table by management.

Cletus Ferrigan, president of Local 420 of the Communication, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada was happy to see the end of the negotiations.

“We came up with the best possible arrangement without walking the picket line,” he said.

Tom Gray, manager of Stone-Consolidated, said the union agreed to a five-year contract with a wage re-opener in three years.

