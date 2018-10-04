The Way We Were Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Sept. 29, 1993

25 Years Ago

Last mud run of the season: From the mini’s to the full blown eight cylinder modifieds and the fast open class, to blown transmissions, blown oil rings and a fire on the starting line, it was altogether a pretty good show at last weekend’s Ladysmith Mud Drags, even though not many spectators were on hand to take it all in.

Those who were not there missed a show and a half.

The AMDA circuit attracted a lot of outside racers to this last race of the season.

The action started up a little after 1 pm with about 40 racers and went till six in the evening.

Off to Stratford Festival: On the morning of Sept. 22, 75 students and five supervisors from John Paul II High School in Campbell’s Bay departed for a two-day trip to the Drama Festival in Stratford, Ont.

The students could take in two Shakespeare plays with an option of also seeing “The Mikado.”

Boarding the bus for the ovennight trip were Lynn Bérubé, Robyn McColgan and Becky Thompson, Michael Gauthier, Derek Sheppard, Christine Burke, Melissa Gauthier, Melissa Kavanagh, John Kluke, Lee Romain and Principal Bert Bechamp. The trip was funded entirely by a walkathon held on Sept. 16.

