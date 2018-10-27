The Way We Were Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Oct. 20, 1993

25 Years Ago

Pontiac Community Hospital in the black: The Pontiac Community Hospital was able to record a surplus at the end of its first complete fiscal year in its new organizational structure.

The surplus of almost $200,000 was made possible by a one-time grant intended to eliminate the deficit caused by the opening of the new pavilion.

According to a report presented by Alain Guérette, the hospital’s director of human and financial resources, the Pontiac Community Hospital (PCH) closed its books with a surplus of $190,316.

Juniors beat Knights in home opener: The Shawville Junior B Pontiacs came out looking sharp in their home opener of the 93-94 season last Friday.

They took full advantage of visiting team, Ottawa West Golden Knights’ mistakes during the second period to blow open what was a close game to take a 8-5 edge into the final 20 minutes.

Scoring for the Juniors, Shawville’s Malcolm McGillvray and Paul Lang led the Juniors attack, evenly splitting 6 of the ten scored. Darrin Kelso, Wade Gowers, Gord McGillvray and Trevor Lang picked up the singles.

The final was a 10-6 victory for the Pontiacs in their first home game of the season.

