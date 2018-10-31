The Way We Were Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Oct. 27, 1993

25 Years Ago

Liberal sweep takes Pontiac-Gatineau-Labelle: A smile lit up Robert Bertrand’s face Monday night when the candidate was told he was the first Liberal MP in Quebec declared by the CBC to have been elected.

Mr. Bertrand won the riding of Pontiac Gatineau-Labelle, defeating Claude Radermaker of the Bloc Québecois by fewer than 3,000 votes.

Conservative incumbent Barry Moore came in a distant third in keeping with a national trend that saw his party reduced to two seats in the House of Commons.

On election night, a jubilant atmosphere prevailed at Liberal headquarters in Fort Coulonge even before the candidate arrived.

Flood stalls hydro project: The Coulonge River is a hard river to tame.

