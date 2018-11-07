The Way We Were Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Nov. 3, 1993

25 Years Ago

Lionettes host costume car rally: The Quyon Lionettes held their sixth annual Car Rally on Saturday. Lionette Mona MacKechnie, Chairperson, reported that 51 cars registered. The challenging course baffled, mystified and dumb-founded many but the Rookie Car of Don and Ruby McColgan and Bernie and Shirley Tracey succeeded in winning. The prize for Best Dressed Car went to the “Beverly Hillbillies” consisting of Eric and Donna Provost, Maureen Curley and Ray Johnston.

A delicious meal was served to approximately 200 enthusiastic participants followed by an evening of karaoke with singing and dancing.

All-Stars have great opening week: Shawville’s 93-94 All-Star hockey season is well underway.

