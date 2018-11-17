The Way We Were Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Nov. 10, 1993

25 Years Ago

High turnover on municipal councils: Pontiac has seven new mayors. Sunday’s municipal elections resulted in a significant turnover in municipal representation. Five sitting mayors had to defend their office at the polls; of these, only two held on to their seat. Four mayors retired from office.

Seventeen council seats were contested, ten of these seats will be occupied by someone new at the next council meetings.

Archery teaches discipline and responsibility: Students at John Paul II Secondary School have the opportunity to participate in an extra-curricular program that is not offered at any other high school in the Pontiac.

For the past three years, students at the Campbell’s Bay high school have been able to join the archery club.

The archery club meets weekly for about two hours in the gym at the high school. Indoor practices allow for a more controlled environment.

Ricky Bellard, 15, is a Grade 10 student who has been a member of the club for about a month. He said archery has taught him responsibility and discipline that can be applied to his school work and life at home.

