The Way We Were 

Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Dec. 15, 1993

25 Years Ago

Quyon Lions ensure that singles enjoy a good Christmas dinner: Single people in Quyon don’t have to go without a holiday meal at Christmas time.

Each year, the Quyon Lions Club prepares Christmas dinner for the town’s single people, regardless of their age or financial situation.

When the supper for singles started more than 20 years ago, it was geared to single men. Lion member Bob Young, who was one of the cooks at this year’s event, explained that times have changed and the supper is open to anyone who is single.

Shawville braves bitter cold to take in annual Kinsmen Santa Claus parade: Bitterly cold winds didn’t discourage the people of Shawville who lined Main Street in Shawville on Saturday for the annual Santa Claus parade put on by the Shawville and District Kinsmen.

The live sheep on the Wesleyan Church float was the only member of the parade who wasn’t cold. Led by Rev. Stuart Marples, the wooly fellow helped the church win the award for best nativity scene.

