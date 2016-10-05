The Way We Were Compiled by Bonnie Chevrier

Oct. 9, 1991, 25 Years Ago

Oktoberfest breaks attendance record: This past weekend was excellent for the crowds of approximately 6,000 who enjoyed Ladysmith’s Oktoberfest festivities.

At the afternoon parade, Master of Ceremonies, Mark Papousek from CKBY Radio Station in Ottawa, kept the bystanders well-informed of what they would see next. Friday evening he introduced the Raccoons on Ice.

Shawville Ford had a well-prepared float with a sign stating “kids are our future.”

