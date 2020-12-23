The way we were (Dec. 23)

New Year’s Baby: Being born one week later than his due date earned Christopher Steven Therrien the distinction of being Pontiac Community Hospital’s New Year’s baby. Christopher was born to Christine Roy and Steven Therrien of Aylmer. But being the first baby born in the new year is old hat in the Roy family. Twenty-six years ago Christine’s mother, Claire, gave birth to the first baby at PCH in 1969 to Jan. 1, a daughter, Lisa. PCH welcomes new physiotherapists: Users of Pontiac Community Hospital’s physiotherapy department will no longer have to endure three-month-long waiting periods. For the first time in three years . . .

