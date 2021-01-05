The way we were (Jan. 6)

Cancer support group formed locally: Plans are underway to start a cancer support group in the Pontiac. The idea sprang up from the local pastoral care group whose members realized they no longer could support the growing number of cancer patients. Bristol United church’s Rev. Ann Durant made a few phone calls and discovered many people were interested in setting up a cancer support group. The support group will not only be for those who have cancer, but also . . .

