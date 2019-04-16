They don’t believe it

There’s a washout on McCoy Road. The municipality put a large sign with those words on it at the beginning of the road to warn people. It’s not safe to pass. Today as we walked our dogs a car came toward us, stopped and turned around. They had ignored the sign and I expect they thought they could get by. The wash out keeps getting bigger and a car would not have made it through.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.