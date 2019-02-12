Things we remember

In 2019, people have some of the same problems that our pioneers had in the 1830s. We are so busy working to keep food on the table and the wolves away from the door we sometimes forget the most important things in life.

When I look back over my 70 some years, I have almost forgotten about that first car I owned, the first tractor that had a real cab and a heater to help make the fall plowing a bit more enjoyable, the six furrow plow that my grandfather never even dreamed about was only used for a few years and was replaced by an 18 foot combination disc-chisel which was replaced by no-till and chemical weed control. The awards and medals that our farm won for production and innovation are barely a memory.

