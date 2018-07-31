Three-day ride highlights PPJ

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

PONTIAC July 27-29, 2018

Cyclists from ages four through 78 descended upon the PPJ this weekend, participating in all or portions of a three-day ride and hike meant to highlight the aesthetics of the Pontiac for locals and guests.

Designated the Jamboree PPJ, Les Ami(e)s du Cycloparc PPJ organized the 2018 edition, featuring four half day rides across last weekend.

Starting right at the end of the MRC Pontiac, riders enjoyed a staggered start from the trailhead in Bristol at chemin Gold Mine. This portion of the tour began around 4 p.m. on Friday and saw 10 riders hit the trail, with two finishing this leg.

Participants like Connie Renaud and Cliff Welsh described the trail as beautiful, smooth and well taken care of, making the ride much more accessible.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me