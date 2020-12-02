Wednesday, December 2, 2020
News 

Three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 148

Emily Hsueh , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
CLARENDON Nov. 25, 2020 
A three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 148 just west of Shawville sent at least three people to hospital on Nov. 25. 
Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 6 p.m. A car travelling eastbound rear-ended a tractor and careened into the opposite lane, where it was . . .

