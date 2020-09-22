Tuesday, September 22, 2020
The basement of the Shawville United Church is filled with second-hand treasures for people to browse every Thursday morning. The sale benefits the church and the community, and has been going strong for over 60 years.
Thrifty business at Shawville United Church

EMILY HSUEH
SHAWVILLE Sept. 23, 2020
The Shawville United Church may be closed for services, but the church is still playing host to a community staple, with COVID-19 restrictions of course.
Every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon, the basement of the church is filled with second-hand treasures and open for . . .

