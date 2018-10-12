Thrown under the bus by Chris Judd

For more than 400 years, milk cows and the milk they produced have been providing nourishment for families in Canada and especially our children. Safe, unadulterated milk and the dairy products made from it like butter, cheese, etc., have been consumed in Canada even before there was a Canada.

Our own family has milked cows for seven generations in this county. My grandmother milked cows by hand before helping to bottle the milk and load the horse drawn milk wagon that my grandfather delivered milk in town with. Sometimes during the depression he and other farmers continued to deliver milk to families that had no money to pay.

By the 1960s, there was such a surplus of milk and eggs in Canada that some were dumped into the ocean because the federal government couldn’t even give away the surplus. Some very deep thinking farmers and a few dedicated politicians developed the supply management system for milk, eggs and fowl.

