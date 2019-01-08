Time for a look in the mirror

As Canadians, we like to remind ourselves that hockey is OUR game and WE invented it.

Because Canada is the gold standard for hockey success, anything but a gold medal is seen as a failure.

The World Junior Hockey Championships just wrapped up and Canadians found themselves in an unfamiliar position – on the outside looking in.

Canada lost in the quarter-finals to the eventual tournament champion Finnish squad.

It was a close game that featured a late flukey goal for the Finns and a missed overtime penalty shot. In the end, Canada lost in extra time.

